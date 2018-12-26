Louisiana authorities pull missing woman's body from bayou

Associated Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — Authorities have retrieved a body from a north Louisiana waterway.

The News Star reports Monroe Police recovered the body of 67-year-old Addie Morehouse from Bayou DeSiard about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The police department's Dive Team was preparing for a search of the water when a nearby homeowner, Robbie McBroom, noticed something in the water and notified officers. McBroom helped the MPD launch search boats from the country club last week and kept checking Bayou DeSiard on his daily drive to work. He was on the way to work Monday when he saw the body while driving over the Forsythe bridge.

MPD Executive Officer Reggie Brown says Morehouse's cause of death appears to be accidental drowning. Morehouse suffered from dementia and Alzheimer's and was last seen around her home Dec. 13.

