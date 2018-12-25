Seahawks sign coach Pete Carroll to extension through 2021

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is sticking around through the 2021 season after signing a three-year contract extension.

Carroll said he was first approached about an extension last week and finished the deal today. The contract will take him through his 70th birthday in September 2021.

Carroll is in his ninth season as Seattle's coach and clinched his seventh playoff berth with Sunday's victory over Kansas City. He is 97-59-1 overall in his tenure and led Seattle to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning the franchise's only championship after the 2013 season.

There was some question about the direction of the franchise following the death of owner Paul Allen in October, but Carroll says he "in great shape" and is appreciative of how he's been treated by the organization since his arrival.

"The organization has been exceedingly good to me throughout the whole time we've been here and they have continued to take that position and I couldn't be happier," Carroll said.