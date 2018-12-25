Leavittsburg man passes out in vehicle in Warren

WARREN — Police said a Leavittsburg man, who was passed out, lost control of his vehicle that crossed West Market Street and crashed into a unoccupied, parked car.

A crash report says a vehicle driven by Michael T. Onder, 36, of Eagle Creek Road, had left the parking lot of the Red and White Supermarket, 1104 W. Market St., on Sunday afternoon and Onder “overdosed.” His pickup truck crossed West Market Street and hit a parked car on the other side of West Market.

When police arrived at the Central Social Club, 1171 W. Market, Onder was unconscious in his truck in the Central Social Club parking lot.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com