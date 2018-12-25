Boardman woman faces child-endangering charge

BOARDMAN — Police arrested a township woman Saturday after her three children were found living in “deplorable conditions” in a unit at the Meadows Apartment building, according to police reports.

The apartment building’s weekend supervisor was alerted to a water leak in one of the units and found three unattended children once she entered the unit, she told police. One child had left the bathtub running. Police arrived and were able to contact the children’s mother Danielle Mahone, 33.

Mahoning County Child Services were called to care for the children due to the apartment’s disarray and the lack of available food.

Mahone was unable to answer police questions about the children’s baby sitter and was arrested on an endangering children charge.

She was taken to Mahoning County jail pending her appearance Thursday evening in county area court.

