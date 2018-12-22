Valley retirees remind Trump of his promises

Staff/wire report

LORDSTOWN

In a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, local retired autoworkers reminded Trump of his promises to save manufacturing jobs – and that many of them helped get him elected because of their belief in those promises.

The letter, sent earlier this week, comes from the United Auto Workers’ Local 1112 retirees’ executive board and is signed by chairman Bill Bowers and recording secretary Jackie LaPresta. The letter asks Trump to help “in convincing General Motors to allocate production” to the Lordstown plant, which GM recently announced will end production of the Chevrolet Cruze in March. The plant is one of five GM plants in North America that will sit idle next year with no guarantee of getting a new product.

