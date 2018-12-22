Man shot inside South Side home ID'd as Sherman Moore Jr.


December 21, 2018 at 4:44p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has identified the 30-year-old man found dead early Friday morning on the city’s South Side.

Police found Sherman Moore Jr. shot dead inside the home at 845 Compton Lane just before 1 a.m., according to a release.

The home is between Homestead Park and the Potential Development Elementary School.

It is the city’s 24th homicide this year.

