Man shot inside South Side home ID'd as Sherman Moore Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has identified the 30-year-old man found dead early Friday morning on the city’s South Side.
Police found Sherman Moore Jr. shot dead inside the home at 845 Compton Lane just before 1 a.m., according to a release.
The home is between Homestead Park and the Potential Development Elementary School.
It is the city’s 24th homicide this year.
