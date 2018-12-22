Labor Department announces mobile-friendly job portal

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the launch of SeasonalJobs.dol.gov, a mobile-friendly online portal that is designed to help Americans identify and apply for open seasonal and temporary jobs.

The site is a complete redesign of the Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s Public Job Registry, which has served as a repository for seasonal and temporary jobs, according to a department news release.

In addition to providing more robust and personalized search capabilities that tailor results to the geographic location of American job seekers, SeasonalJobs.dol.gov makes it easier to integrate employment postings with third-party job search websites.

Job notices on SeasonalJobs.dol.gov are now indexed for inclusion in the Jobs on Google Search feature, and the department plans additional integration with commonly used job-search websites to help Americans find jobs.