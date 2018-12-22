Inmates push for class action suit against Cleveland jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seven inmates are suing county officials for endangering their health and safety at a Cleveland jail.

Lawyers for the inmates allege the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center is intentionally overcrowded, and inmates are regularly denied health care, edible food and access to their attorneys.

If a judge approves their request for class-action status, other inmates can join the complaint.

The jail’s director abruptly resigned in November after the U.S. Marshals Service released a scathing report detailing inhumane conditions. The review followed at least six inmate deaths in a four-month span from June to October, including some that were considered suicides.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, who will represent the county, told Cleveland.com Thursday his office could not comment on specifics of the lawsuit because it had not yet been served.