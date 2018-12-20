Kane Brown to perform at Covelli Centre Feb. 23

YOUNGSTOWN

Record-breaking singer/songwriter Kane Brown is set to perform at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Feb. 23rd at 7 p,m. Brown is touring nationwide on his first-ever headlining Live Forever Tour and promoting his new album Experiment, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts.

He became the first country male artist in over 24 years to top the Billboard 200 with a sophomore album. Brown’s chart-topping debut album Kane Brown became the best-selling debut album of the past 4 years and earned him two #1 songs. Brown also garnered a Guinness World Record by becoming the first and only artist to top all five Billboard country charts simultaneously including Top Country Albums, Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs, and Country Digital Songs charts.

Brown’s #1 hit “What Ifs” is now 4x Platinum, “Heaven” is 3x Platinum, and “Lose It,” his first-released single from his new album is certified Gold and became his 3rd career #1 single. He has been described by New York Times as “one of Nashville’s most promising young stars and also one of its most flexible” and has “distinguished himself with an unorthodox path and unvarnished lyrics” by Billboard, which is apparent in the 13 unique tracks (12 of which were co-written by Brown) on Experiment.

Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour will be his first-ever headlining arena tour and will be hitting 22 cities and counting with dates through March. Supporting acts on the tour include Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, RaeLynn, and Danielle Bradbery. Brown has been at the “top of his game” (Variety) the past 2 years with more than one billion video and audio streams, chart-topping hits, sold-out concerts, and multiple award wins, including 3 American Music Awards.