UPDATE | Funeral services set for 5 children who died in fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Funeral services for the five children Dec. 9 who were killed in their Parkcliffe Avenue home will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to the services at the church.

Officiating at the funeral will be the family's pastor, the Rev. Sylvia Luciano. The Rev. Lewis Macklin will assist.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc. is handling the arrangements.