Child porn investigated in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

A search warrant has been executed in reference to child pornography at 3909 Dunbar St. in Austintown this morning, according to police.

It is being investigated by the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Even though the person involved in watching child porn won’t be charged with trafficking, the children being exploited are being trafficked,” said Maj. Jeff Allen, commander of the task force.

An Austintown patrol officer who was assigned to the task force has been looking into the case since August, Allen said.

This morning, enough information was obtained to acquire a warrant.