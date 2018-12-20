Boardman police officer suffers dog bite

BOARDMAN

An unrestrained dog bit a police officer Wednesday morning on Prestwick Drive, according to police reports.

Police were responding to a domestic incident at the home of Jason Melton, when Melton’s German Shepherd, which had gotten loose, ran up to the officer and bit his thigh.

The dog ran away, and police heard a scream from down the street. A neighbor had gone outside with their dog and baby and was approached aggressively by Melton’s dog. The neighbor said this “happens all the time.”

The dog warden was summoned to the scene and told police he had been to Melton’s residence seven times but was not able to reach him.

Melton could not provide registration or proof of a rabies vaccine. He was cited for both violations. Police also cited him for not having the dog restrained.