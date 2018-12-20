Three Golden Bears earn football scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN

Three Golden Bear football players signed this morning, accepting scholarships two to Bowling Green State University and one to Youngstown State University,

Chris Fitzgerald, team captain who played defensive tackle for the Golden Bears this past season, plans to study athletic training at YSU. Dawan Martin will study either nursing or physical therapy and Blaine Spires will study mechanical engineering, both at BGSU.

“It will benefit me and my family a lot,” Fitzgerald said. “I have a lot of things that I have to do” and there a lot of expectations on him.

Martin, who played defensive end, said he’s setting an example for his younger siblings who range in age from 6 to 16 by working hard and earning the scholarship.

“It means a lot to my family,” said Spires, also a defensive end this past season.

He worked hard to earn the scholarship and believes that hard work sets a good example for his younger siblings, nieces and nephews.

All three of the young men noted that the community support of the team this past season made a difference.