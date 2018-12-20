Chaney students return to class after bomb threat

YOUNGSTOWN — Chaney High School students have returned to class after being evacuated earlier because of a bomb threat.

Reports said a similar threat was also received at East High School.

Students were evacuated from both East and Chaney due to a “non-credible threat made by email,” said district spokeswoman Denise Dick.

“We evacuated all high schools out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

School and Youngstown police officials are investigating.

