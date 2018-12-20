2 Pennsylvania chiefs ousted in separate investigations

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two police chiefs have been ousted in Allegheny County as one heads to prison and another is investigated by a prosecutor on unknown allegations.

Elizabeth Borough accepted the resignation of Chief Tim Butler effective immediately Tuesday night. The Leechburg City Council also voted Tuesday night to fire police chief Michael Diebold, a week after he pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports authorities inventoried the Elizabeth Borough police evidence room, but released few details. Butler declined comment today.

Leechburg officials say Diebold’s firing was a formality after he was sentenced to nine to 23 months for soliciting sexual contact with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. Diebold’s attorney says he plans to serve his sentence and move on with his life.