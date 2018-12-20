$13K raised for funeral expenses for 5 children killed in fire


December 19, 2018 at 5:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Organizers of a Tuesday dinner to raise funds for the family of five children killed Dec. 9 in a fire at their Parkcliffe Avenue home raised $13,000, they said today.

They said a total of $29,000 has now been raised for the family of Amy Negron Acevedo, the mother of the children, who survived the fire.

The fundraiser was at Flambeau’s Live restaurant on Market Street.

Other donations are being taken by the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past community group.

