YSU leads No. 15 Ohio State at halftime

Youngstown State threw a haymaker at No. 15 Ohio State. The blow didn't stick, but the Penguins lead 25-22 at halftime.

The Penguins (4-8) went on a 14-2 run as the Buckeyes missed their first six shots. Ohio State responded with an 11-4 run to close the gap. Darius Quisenberry led the Penguins with eight points. Antwan Maxwell Jr. has seven points and six rebounds in his first start at YSU.

Kaleb Wesson has five points and six rebounds for OSU.