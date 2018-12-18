Suspect in purse theft charged with robbery

BOARDMAN

The suspect who stole a woman’s purse in the Dillards store on Friday was arrested Monday, according to police reports.

Courtney Paulin, 30, of Boardman, is charged with robbery.

The victim told police that Paulin approached her and grabbed her purse. The victim hit Paulin with her phone was wasn’t able to hold onto the purse.

An employee told police that she found the purse in the store restroom.