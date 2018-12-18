Police seek suspect in Girard Wok break-in


December 18, 2018 at 12:03p.m.

GIRARD — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into the Girard Wok on West Liberty Street and stole money from the register, according to a police report.

Police were called to the store Monday morning when an employee of a nearby business noticed the window was broken, the report said.

Detectives determined a brick was thrown through the window and the register was broken into, the report said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.

