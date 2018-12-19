Officials commend Trumbull dog warden for reversing kill stats at pound

WARREN

Executive Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan says after reversing the grim statistics for how many dogs were euthanized at the county dog pound, she’s ready to change her focus to her grandkids.

“I’ve done a lot in eight years, and I feel like now’s the time,” Logan said after her resignation was made public by the county commissioners in late November. Her last day will be Thursday.

The main difference is that the shelter used to euthanize more than 90 percent of the dogs that came there. Today, 98 percent are adopted, a rate that allows it to call itself a “no-kill” facility by Humane Society standards, Logan said.

Commissioner Frank Fuda commended Logan for her work since 2010 to upgrade the dog pound’s facilities at the end of Anderson Avenue in Howland and to change the policies and practices.

“She’s made a big difference at the dog pound,” Fuda said. He especially appreciated that he and the other commissioners have not had to be so directly involved in the operation of the kennel in recent years.

About a decade ago, citizens started attending commissioners meetings to complain about the way the kennel operated.

