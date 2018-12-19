No. 15 Ohio State wakes up, beats Youngstown State

Youngstown State couldn't make its three-point halftime lead work in a 75-56 loss to No. 15 Ohio State.

The Penguins close out non-conference play at 4-9.

YSU was called for six fouls in four minutes to start the second half as Ohio State went on a 10-2 run to take the lead for good.

Darius Quisenberry led the Penguins with 17 points and Naz Bohannon added 11.

Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 31 points.