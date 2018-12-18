FLYNN SENTENCING | Judge disgusted with Flynn, 'sold out' country

WASHINGTON (AP)

A federal judge is telling former national security adviser Michael Flynn that “arguably you sold your country out.”

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan says he “can’t hide my disgust, my disdain” for this criminal offense.

He says Flynn committed a “very serious offense” by lying to the FBI on the premises of the White House.

The judge is delaying his sentencing so that he can get full credit for his cooperation.

He says he’ll take into account Flynn’s service to the country and his cooperation, but will also factor in aggravating factors in deciding his sentence.

A federal judge has declared a recess until 12:30 p.m. at the sentencing hearing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.