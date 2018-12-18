Boardman burglaries reported on Homestead Drive

BOARDMAN

Two burglaries were reported on Homestead Drive Monday, according to police reports.

One victim told police that when she returned home Monday night, her house had been ransacked.

Police determined that the suspect gained entry by prying open a bedroom window.

Two antique guns, three televisions and a lock box containing $25,000 worth of jewelry were missing.

In a second incident, victims report that someone broke into their two cars, which were in their garage, which was left open overnight.