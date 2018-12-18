23-year-old woman found outdoors died of overdose, coroner says

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the Sept. 13 death of Savanna K. Erjavec, 23, of Euclid and Taylor Avenue in Girard an accidental overdose death.

Her body was found in an abandoned lot along Oak Street Southwest. Police said her body had a “major injury,” but the type of injury was not specified.

Three males from the scene were taken to the police station to be interviewed, police said.

Toxicology results indicated the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine and Oxycodone in her blood.

Her father, of Euclid, called the Warren police station Sept. 13 to report his daughter missing, saying his daughter ran from a Youngstown man’s vehicle at about 1 a.m. that day at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Hamilton Street Southwest and had not been heard from since. Her body was found about two blocks away.