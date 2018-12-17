Woman gets six months for probation violation

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the July 2016 heroin overdose of a man received a six-month sentence today in the Mahoning Country jail for violating her probation.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D’Apolito gave the sentence to Marisha Robinson, 27, who was taken into custody Nov. 10 after she violated her probation by failing to notify her probation officer that she had moved to Columbus.

She was also drug tested then and came up positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

In January 2017, Robinson received her sentence for her role in the death of Matthew Godfrey, who died in her McCartney Road home after overdosing on heroin.

Another person who was there that day with Robinson and Godfrey also pleaded guilty to the same charge and was also sentenced to probation.