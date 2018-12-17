Warren police break up Warren brawl early Sunday

WARREN

Charges are pending in a brawl at the Sunoco gas station, 805 W. Market St., at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A police report mentions only female combatants.

Two officers were in the middle of brawl, which involved at least eight people fighting at the same time. Police deployed pepper spray. The combatants began breaking up and going in several directions, but officers detained two of the women as other officers arrived to assist.

One woman, 33, of Fourth Street Southwest, was charged with felonious assault, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct, but those charges are not yet on file in Warren Municipal court.

She had to be restrained by police at St. Joseph Warren Hospital and is accused of damaging several cabinet doors in an ambulance, police said.

Police said they charged two other women with disorderly conduct. Kelly D. Daniels, 33, of Northwest Boulevard Northwest, pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court, and bond of $1,500 was set. No information in records was available on the other woman.

A police officer, a city woman, 44, and a city man, 43, suffered apparent minor injuries in the fracas, a police report says.