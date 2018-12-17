Struthers native Creed named to DeWine's cabinet

COLUMBUS

Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has nominated Sherry Creed Maxfield, a Struthers native, to serve as his director of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Maxfield has served as chief counsel for the state attorney general’s office under DeWine for the past eight years. She’s worked for the AG’s office since 1984 and during her time with the office has been the assistant chief of the court of claims section, the chief of the executive agencies section, chief of the health and human services section, and as first assistant attorney general.

She is the daughter of the late Thomas J. Creed, former mayor of Struthers, and Marion Creed, longtime board member of CASTLO.

Her nomination needs to be confirmed by the Ohio Senate.