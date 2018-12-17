Man gets time served, probation in arson case

YOUNGSTOWN — Richard Wagner, 58, was sentenced to time served and five years probation today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated arson.

Wagner pleaded guilty to burning a trailer July 6 at a 15 Jump Drive trailer park in Coitsville that he lived in with his girlfriend of more than 30 years.

At the time of the fire Wagner had been dealing with depression and other mental issues and had been undergoing treatment since his July 6 arrest.

He was ordered by Judge Lou D'Apolito to continue the treatment and also ordered to stay from his former girlfriend.