Man faces assault charge after text leads to incident

YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman man who was arrested early Saturday for assault after reports said he mistakenly sent a text to an ex-girlfriend asking for sex is expected to be arraigned in municipal court.

Matthew Labus, 48, of Mathews Road, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of assault.

Police were called about 4:40 a.m Saturday to the woman's house in the 1900 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Labus was upset and came to her house and the two argued in the yard before falling on the ground, reports said.

The victim had a cut lip and dried blood on her clothes, reports said.