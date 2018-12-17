Giant Eagle recalls red and green leaf lettuce

SALEM — Giant Eagle is recalling red and green lettuce produced by Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. due to concerns over potential E. coli contamination.

The only Giant Eagle location impacted by the recall in northeast Ohio is the Salem Giant Eagle at 2401 East State St.

There have been no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers associated with the recall.

Anyone who has purchased the products should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle.