Farrell woman tried to vandalize cop car, report says

BOARDMAN

A Farrell, Pa, woman was arrested after attempting to vandalize a police car early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Police responded to a resident of Mill Creek Drive, saying that Patricia West, 32, was pounding on her door.

When police arrived, West tried to run away. Police said that she attempted to pull away after being apprehended and kicked the door of the police car.

Police said that she yelled racial slurs at officers and seemed to be “extremely intoxicated.”

She was transported directly to the jail and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and attempted vandalism. She is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning.