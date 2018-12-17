DeWine staff details inaugural events schedule

COLUMBUS — Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov-elect Jon Husted today announced the inaugural event schedule, which runs from Jan. 11 to 14.

On Jan. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m., Husted will host a “celebration of Ohio’s future leaders and innovators” at Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave. in Columbus.

On Jan. 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the two will host a leadership reception at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St. in Columbus.

On Jan. 13 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., DeWine and his wife, Fran, will host a science, discovery and family fun event at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St. in Dayton.

On Jan. 13 starting at 11 p.m. and ending about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 14, DeWine will have a private swearing-in ceremony at his residence in Cedarville. That will follow a public swearing in of DeWine and Husted from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square in Columbus.

The governor’s inaugural gala, also at the Statehouse, is from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

For information, go to www.DeWineHustedInauguration.com.