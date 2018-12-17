Car hits child on state Route 534

MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP — An Amish child walking beside state Route 534 was hit by a person driving a van at 8:40 a.m. today, apparently causing serious injuries to the child.

The child was flown by helicopter at 9:18 a.m. to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

The child was not breathing shortly after the accident but became partially conscious several minutes later, according to the county 911 center.

Paramedics from the Mesopotamia Township Fire Department arrived to provide medical care to the child about 8:45 a.m.

The accident occurred about two miles north of the Mesopotamia Commons.