Busy weekend of crime at Walmart on Doral Drive

BOARDMAN

Six arrests were made at Walmart on Doral Drive over the weekend, according to police reports.

Martyn Moss, 53, of Boardman, Aubri McKitrick, 29, North Lima, and Dashawn Hayden, 42, of Youngstown, were arrested on theft charges.

Michael Mele, 31, of Campbell, was arrested Friday for criminal trespassing after receiving a criminal trespass warning Sept. 10, 2017.

Jeffrey Benko, 50, of Boardman was arrested Friday on charges of theft and abusing harmful intoxicants after he was found huffing aerosol duster in the parking lot.

Darius Hargrove, 25, of Youngstown was arrested Sunday on charges of theft, resisting arrest and drug abuse for attempting to pull away from officers after being accused of shoplifting a television and pork chops. He was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana.