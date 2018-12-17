Boy struck by van in Mesopotamia, seriously injured

MESOPOTAMIA



A boy, 8, was struck by a van while trying to cross state Route 534 at 8:38 a.m. today, suffering serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the van was a 2010 Ford Econoline E-350 that was southbound on 534. It occurred about two miles north of Mesopotamia Commons.

The boy was walking northbound off the left side of the road prior to the crash.

The boy was transported by a West Farmington ambulance to the Geauga Airport in Middlefield, where he was flown by University Hospital MedEvac helicopter to Children’s University Hospital Rainbow Babies and Children’s in Cleveland.

The driver of the Ford Econoline Van was not injured. Alcohol, speed and distracted driving are not factors in this crash.



Mesopotamia Fire, Windsor Fire and West Farmington EMS assisted at the scene.