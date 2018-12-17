Bond set for suspect in shooting death
YOUNGSTOWN
Bond has been set at $750,000 today in municipal court for the suspect in a November shooting death at a Mahoning Avenue bar.
Magistrate Anthony Sertick set the bond for Traylor Johnson, 21, who is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of Derrick Franklin, 23, at the All City Sports Bar.
Johnson turned himself in Friday at the Mahoning County jail.
