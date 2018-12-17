$16,000 collected for family killed in Dec. 9 fire

YOUNGSTOWN — More than $16,000 has been raised to help pay for funeral expenses for five children who were killed in a fire late Dec. 9 in their 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home.

Investigators said today there is nothing new in the investigation surrounding the fire although they do believe the cause is accidental.

The mother of the children, Amy Negron Acevedo, spent a couple of days in a Cleveland hospital last week recovering from injuries she sustained in the fire.

The Sojurn To The Past organization is helping to raise funds for the family. For information on how to give, you can visit the Sojurn To The Past Facebook page.