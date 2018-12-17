Ode Aduma Kwanzaa speaker Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

Ode Aduma, reporter and TV personality for WKBN-27 First News for 34 years, is the speaker for a Kwanzaa program from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the East Branch library, 430 Early Road.

Kwanzaa is a celebration that honors African heritage in black American culture and is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Aduma, 75, was born in New York and came to Youngstown when he was 9. Before beginning his broadcast journalism career, he was a fashion artist for the former Strouss’ Department Store downtown.

He retired in 2005.