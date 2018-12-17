Help for families of drug- , alcohol-addicted loved ones at Thursday meeting

HUBBARD

The city’s Transformation Team CARE Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hubbard Senior Center at 220 W. Liberty St. aims to offer support and education to families with loved ones afflicted by alcohol or drug dependence.

Representatives of Alcoholics Anonymous and Nar-Anon groups will be available at the event. For questions, contact 330-534-3090 or 330-531-1897.