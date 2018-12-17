Elderly Warren woman dies after crash

HOWLAND

A Warren woman, Marilyn E. Oyer, 84, died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital about 12 hours after suffering injuries at about 1 p.m. Friday in a one-car crash on East Market Street.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post reported that Oyer was traveling west on East Market when her vehicle went off the right side of the road where it struck a utility pole, rolled over, hit a traffic sign and a second utility pole before coming to rest.

Troopers investigating the crash said front and side air bags deployed and the driver’s seat belt was in use at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the OSHP reported.