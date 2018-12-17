Community prays for 5 kids killed in fire at vigil tonight

YOUNGSTOWN

The community of Youngstown and several of its clergy lifted up prayers to God for the five children killed in a fire at their Parkcliffe Avenue home last Sunday, as well as their mother and extended family members, during a vigil Saturday evening.

Because of inclement weather, the 6 p.m. gathering, originally to be in the parking lot of Christ Centered Church across the street from the house that burned, was moved inside the church at the corner of Boston and Parkcliffe avenues.

It was the wish of the family that the congregation celebrate the lives of the children who died: Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2, and 1-year-old twins, Arianna and Brianna Negron.

Their mother, Amy Negron Acevedo, 26, is recovering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Family members asked for privacy during the service.

The Rev. Sylvia Luciano, pastor of Temple Pentecostal Jesus Bread of Life, spoke words of comfort in Spanish for the sake of the family, who are Hispanic.

In English, she thanked members of the congregation for their prayers for the family and said the children “are now in a beautiful place.”

Among honored guests was Courtney Angelo, Aleysha’s fourth-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School.

