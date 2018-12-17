Browns beat Broncos 17-16


By The Vindicator | December 15, 2018 at 11:36p.m.

DENVER — Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway and the Cleveland Browns held on to beat the Denver Broncos 17-16 Saturday night.

The win kept alive the Browns' AFC playoff hopes. Cleveland is now 6-7-1 with games remaining against AFC North rivals Cincinnati at home and Baltimore on the road.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more details.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000