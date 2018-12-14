Wisconsin's Walker signs sweeping lame-duck GOP bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican-written legislation today that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, brushing aside complaints he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters.

Walker signed the bills just 24 days before he leaves office during an event at a state office building in Green Bay, about 130 miles from his Capitol office that has frequently been a target for protesters.

The Republican governor and one-time GOP presidential candidate downplayed bipartisan criticism they amount to a power grab that will stain his legacy. Speaking for 20 minutes and using charts to make his points, Walker detailed all the governor's powers, including a strong veto authority, that will not change while defending the measures he signed as improving transparency, stability and accountability.

"There's a lot of hype and hysteria, particularly in the national media, implying this is a power shift," Walker said before signing the measures. "It's not."

Walker was urged by Democrats and Republicans, including Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers and former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum, to reject the legislation. Walker, who was defeated by Evers for a third term, had earlier said he was considering partial vetoes, but he ultimately did not strike anything.

Evers accused Walker of ignoring and overriding the will of the people by signing the bills into law.

"This will no doubt be his legacy," Evers said in a statement.

Walker, speaking after he signed the bills, brushed aside what he called "high-pitched hysteria" from critics of the legislation. He said his legacy will be the record he left behind that includes all-but eliminating collective bargaining for public workers, not the lame-duck measures.

"We've put in deep roots that have helped the state grow," Walker said. "You want to talk about legacy, to me that's the legacy."

Democrats and liberal advocacy groups are expected to sue within days over the bills, which was pushed through the Republican-controlled Legislature during a lame-duck session last week.