Man charged in West Side bar shooting surrenders to police

YOUNGSTOWN — A 21-year-old man, accused of aggravated murder in a West Side bar last month, surrendered today.

Police Chief Robin Lees said Traylor Coleman Johnson surrendered about 2:45 p.m. at the Mahoning County jail.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Youngstown Municipal Court on an aggravated-murder charge.

He is accused of the Nov. 29 shooting death of Derrick Franklin, 25, inside the All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue.