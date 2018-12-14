Heart Reach Christmas carnival is Saturday


December 14, 2018 at 3:33p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries, 211 Redondo Road, will host a Christmas carnival and giveaway from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday for the children in Youngstown.

The program is full of songs, games and the story of Jesus’ birth. Each child will receive a gift and winter clothing at the end of the program. Mothers are invited to attend a women’s tea while children participate. The program is free.

