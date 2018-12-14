Saturday event at Whistle & Keg to benefit Valley dogs, cats

YOUNGSTOWN

Whistle & Keg, 101 W. Federal St., will host Bark & Brew to benefit Buster’s Brigade animal rescue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today.

Cost is $10 at the door.

The event will include a basket and lottery tree raffle and free Avalon pizza.

Patrons will receive 15 percent off their bills.

Buster’s Brigade is a nonprofit organization committed to providing financial and material assistance for the basic and emergency needs of dogs and cats in Mahoning County and surrounding areas.