Pymatuning Creek to be designated a wild and scenic river

Pymatuning Creek will be officially designated as a wild and scenic river at a ceremony on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Pymatuning Creek watershed supports an exceptionally beautiful river valley and adjacent wetland complex system. Comparable to other high-quality streams in the Ohio Scenic Rivers Program, Pymatuning Creek features superb natural characteristics and a variety of recreational opportunities.

A total of 30.66 miles of Pymatuning Creek will be designated as an Ohio wild and scenic river.

The Monday ceremony will be at the Peter Allen Inn and Event Center, 8581 State St. Attending will be James Zehringer, ODNR director; Alex Czayka, Western Land Conservancy; and Greg Leonhard, Kinsman Township Board of Trustees

To RSVP for the event, contact Stephanie Leis at 614-265-6860.