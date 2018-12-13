UPDATE | Judge stops Hoerig's 'rambling, twaddling documents of drivel'

WARREN

Judge Andrew Logan ordered today that murder defendant Claudia Hoerig no longer be allowed to file hand-written information in her case, as she did earlier this week that criticized prosecutors, the judge and a wide variety of other people.

"The document probably should not have been accepted," Judge Logan said of the clerk of court's office.

Chris Becker, assistant prosecutor, filed a motion asking that the Monday filing be stricken from the record, but Judge Logan said he would take a day or two to rule on that motion.

Becker's filing says the Dec. 10 filings are "rambling, twaddling documents of drivel and bushwa ... filled with vicious ... attacks."

Becker said the filings were contrary to the Local Rules of the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and were contrary to Ohio law. He said a defendant is also not allowed to file briefs on their own when they are represented by a lawyer.

"The defendant has buzzed around social media accounts and filed document in this case like an annoying bee at a summer picnic, randomly spewing out venom at most everyone."

Hoerig, 54, is charged with killing her husband, Maj. Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home in 2007 and fleing to her native Brazil for more than a decade before authorities returned her to Trumbull County to face trial in January.

Meanwhile, Hoerig asked that one of her lawyers with the Ohio Public Defender's Office, David Rouzzo, be replaced.

"We have arranged for that," said Atty. John Cornely, lead attorney in Hoerig's case. Hoerig will meet with Alyssa Sidelka, another attorney with the public defender's office, and decide whether she will accept her as Rouzzo's replacement, Cornely told Judge Logan.

Cornely assured Judge Logan that the case can still proceed to trial on Jan. 14 as scheduled. Another pretrial hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10.