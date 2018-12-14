Panel approves inspection of replacement of Y-town's oldest, largest sewer line

YOUNGSTOWN

With a $7 million sewer-line replacement project expected to be done in about six weeks, the city’s board of control agreed to pay $208,982 to MS Consultants Inc. to inspect the work.

The board approved the contract at its Thursday meeting as an addendum to a prior agreement with MS of Youngstown for $530,466 to design the line project.

Rudzik Excavating of Struthers is replacing the line, which is the largest and oldest in the city, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

An 84-inch brick line is being replaced by a 96-inch line made of a composite of ceramic, plastic and polymers, Shasho said.

The line runs parallel to the Mahoning River between South Avenue and Marshall Street, south of the Covelli Centre and the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater under construction.

