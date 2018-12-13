Music, memory program for Alzheimer's, dementia patients

LIBERTY

Heritage Manor Rehabilitation and Retirement Community received a $31,000 grant from the Association of Jewish Aging Services for a Music and Memory program for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Nursing home staff and other elder care professionals, along with family caregivers, will be trained on how to create personalized playlists using iPods and MP3 players.

These playlists, composed of musical favorites, tap deep memories not lost to dementia.

Heritage Manor is an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Foundation.